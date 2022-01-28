Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.20% of Air Lease worth $233,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

