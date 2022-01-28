Air Partner (LON:AIR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 123.56 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.67). 2,925,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 794,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.66).

AIR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) price target on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Friday, January 7th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.62) target price on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £78.50 million and a PE ratio of 30.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.12.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

