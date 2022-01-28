Air Products and Chemicals (APD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD opened at $275.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.