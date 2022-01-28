Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Joseph Gebbia Sells 31,049 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $19,885,907.69.

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,016. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.48. The firm has a market cap of $90.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.82. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $1,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

