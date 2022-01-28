Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 560.8% in January

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 560.8% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $31.67 on Friday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EADSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($156.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

