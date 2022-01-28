Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AIPUY opened at $18.42 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84.

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

