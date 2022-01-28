Akroma Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Akroma has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $79,852.97 and approximately $133.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.19 or 0.06707940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.