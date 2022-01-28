Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.40

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 366582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

AKZOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($123.86) to €113.00 ($128.41) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

