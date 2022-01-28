Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.55

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 44959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGI. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

