Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $884.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post sales of $884.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800.08 million to $926.65 million. Albemarle reported sales of $879.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $205.43 on Friday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

