Alchemix (ALCX) One Day Volume Tops $22.93 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $181.96 million and $22.93 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $166.97 or 0.00445007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alchemix Coin Profile

ALCX is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,293,454 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,808 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

