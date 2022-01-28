Alchemy Pay Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $149.41 million and $13.41 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00240749 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00079045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00101168 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001973 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,876,629,169 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.