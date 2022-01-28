Aleph.im Hits 1-Day Volume of $942,958.00 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001317 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $91.62 million and approximately $942,958.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00042684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00107304 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,391,831 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.