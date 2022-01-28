Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) versus Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Critical Contrast

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 5 0 2.83 Equinix 0 7 11 1 2.68

Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus price target of $180.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.55%. Equinix has a consensus price target of $872.29, indicating a potential upside of 27.71%. Given Equinix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $11.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix pays out 241.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Equinix has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities 46.78% 6.10% 3.61% Equinix 6.59% 6.01% 2.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Equinix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.89 billion 15.25 $770.96 million $6.58 28.20 Equinix $6.00 billion 10.25 $369.78 million $4.75 143.79

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equinix. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Equinix on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations. The company was founded by Alan D. Gold, Gary A. Kreitzer, Joel S. Marcus, and Jerry M. Sudarsky in October 1994 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Jay Steven Adelson and Albert M. Avery, IV on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.