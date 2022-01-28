Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.65. 177,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 229,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alfi in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alfi in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alfi in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alfi in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alfi in the second quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

