Algoma Steel Group Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $802.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

ASTL stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 217,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.82% of Algoma Steel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc

