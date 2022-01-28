Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 205,429 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 6.5% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $212,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

