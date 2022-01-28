All Sports Hits Market Cap of $6.22 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. All Sports has a total market cap of $6.22 million and $620,693.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

