Alliance Fan Token Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $437,268.63 and approximately $47,191.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,425.08 or 0.06594250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00053396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,715.36 or 0.99836067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00051741 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

