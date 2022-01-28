Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Price Target Raised to GBX 121

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 106 ($1.43) to GBX 121 ($1.63) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

APH opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.42) on Friday. Alliance Pharma has a 52-week low of GBX 81.50 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 123 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The company has a market cap of £567.10 million and a P/E ratio of 32.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.66.

In related news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 269,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.38), for a total value of £274,805.34 ($370,757.34).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

