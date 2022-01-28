Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 4,795 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.28% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.79 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

