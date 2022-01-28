Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 4,863 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

