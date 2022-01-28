Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,551 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,136 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.28% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

