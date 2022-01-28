Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 22,502 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 198.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 258,962 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 49,856 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQUA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

