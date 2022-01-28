Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Murphy Oil worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $200,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

Several research firms have commented on MUR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

