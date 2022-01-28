Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,862 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of MDU Resources Group worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU opened at $28.83 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

