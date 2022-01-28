Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Haemonetics worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,697 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,142,000 after acquiring an additional 922,824 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,583,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after acquiring an additional 447,875 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $22,595,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

