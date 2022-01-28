Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Valvoline worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70,603 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,316 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $32.46 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

