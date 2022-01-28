Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of ManpowerGroup worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Amundi purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,573,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,121,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after buying an additional 117,415 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after buying an additional 104,609 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 104,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 85,109 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.43. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

