Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKX opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

