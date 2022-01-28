Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.34% of International Bancshares worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 1,229.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 476,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,441,000 after buying an additional 440,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,341,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $5,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,889,000 after buying an additional 124,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 91,636 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $42.28 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.