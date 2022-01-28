Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 474,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,561 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,273,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 383,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,793,000 after buying an additional 37,623 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX stock opened at $107.83 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.11 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $46,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

