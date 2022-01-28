Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of ShockWave Medical worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $219,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,700 shares of company stock worth $16,331,656 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.46 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

