Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 163.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Price Michael F bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 334.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.36, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.