Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.54. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.23.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

