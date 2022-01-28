Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175,535 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Hillenbrand worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 over the last three months. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HI opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

