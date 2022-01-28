Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Colfax worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Colfax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,993,000 after purchasing an additional 422,579 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Colfax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Colfax by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

NYSE CFX opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

