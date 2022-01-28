Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.98 Million Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of PS Business Parks worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSB. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 228.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 78.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.94 and its 200-day moving average is $167.08. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $189.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.52.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

