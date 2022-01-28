Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Sonoco Products worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SON. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after buying an additional 270,229 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sonoco Products by 22.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sonoco Products by 11.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

SON opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.