Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Mimecast worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after buying an additional 267,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after buying an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 45.8% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,416,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,312 shares of company stock worth $4,113,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of MIME opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.