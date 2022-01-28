Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755,557 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.60% of Sterling Bancorp worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 30,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 73,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,275,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $300.17 million, a P/E ratio of 99.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

