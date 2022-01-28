Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.51 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of New York Community Bancorp worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

