Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Novavax worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Novavax by 201.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 462.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $72.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total value of $454,239.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,711 shares of company stock worth $14,307,505. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

