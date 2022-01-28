Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Exponent worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at $334,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $90.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $82.13 and a one year high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

