Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Vonage worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200,329 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,158,000 after acquiring an additional 59,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.24, a P/E/G ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.