Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Alcoa worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 22.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $78,746,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 56.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 46,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter.

AA opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

