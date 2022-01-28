Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of FirstCash worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. FMR LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,498,000 after purchasing an additional 498,259 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in FirstCash by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FirstCash by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

FCFS stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.87. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

