Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.33% of Integer worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITGR stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average is $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

