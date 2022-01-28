Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $8.50 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,487,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 252,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.48 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

