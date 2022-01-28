Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $8.84 Million Investment in VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank. in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank. in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,033,000.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VersaBank. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBNK opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $315.57 million and a P/E ratio of 15.13. VersaBank. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. VersaBank. had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts predict that VersaBank. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. VersaBank.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

